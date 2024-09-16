Under the rain and floodlights at the Bowl on Saturday evening, FC Isle of Man extended their unbeaten run to five games with a convincing 2-0 win over Cheadle Town thanks in a big part to Ste Whitley’s first-half brace.
The North West Counties Premier Division encounter began with a brisk intensity as the Ravens sought to build on their recent form. In only the fourth minute, FC Isle of Man were awarded a penalty when Tom Creer burst into the box and was brought down by defender Jack Taylor.
Whitley, calm and composed, stepped up to the spot and dispatched the ball to the bottom left corner, sending goalkeeper James Hodges the wrong way and putting the hosts ahead early.
Whitley continued to be the standout player, doubling the lead in the 21st minute. Creer’s initial interception led to a perfectly-executed pass to Whitley who maneuvered himself and the ball around the advancing Hodges and slotted the ball into the empty goal.
In the 25th minute, FC Isle of Man manager Paul Jones was shown a straight red card for delaying the restart of play when Cheadle were awarded a throw-in.
The travelling side’s best opportunity of the first half came when Kyle Foley delivered a precise cross to Rhain Davis but his header narrowly missed the target, grazing the woodwork and denying the visitors a chance to pull one back.
As the second half unfolded, Cheadle Town increased their efforts to find a way back into the game but couldn’t find a way through a Ravens defence that was being superbly marshalled by Ryan Burns and Ronan McDonnell.
FC Isle of Man were also seeing their chances restricted to a minimum, with Luke Booth and Kyle Watson only getting half-chances at the other end.
Cheadle’s Kaleb Parkinson had two significant chances to get his side back into the game, the first being met by a last-ditch clearance off the line by McDonnell in the 78th minute and the second being expertly saved by goalkeeper Adam Killey seven minutes before the end.
In the dying moments, Cheadle Town nearly managed a late goal. Foley found space on the left and crossed to substitute Harrison Bickerton who looked destined to score, only to put his shot wide of the target, sealing the 2-0 victory for FC Isle of Man.
The man of the match, as chosen by Isle of Man Football Association president Tony Mepham, went to Ste Whitley for his match-winning performance.
- The Ravens are back in action away to South Liverpool tomorrow (Wednesday), kicking off at 7.45pm.
DEAN TURTON