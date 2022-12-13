Round two of Northern AC’s new-look winter road running league took place on a cold, but dry evening the Tuesday before last.
Brother and sister, Ryan and Becky Watterson, scored a repeat 1-2 in the single-lap 1.7-kilometre race.
It takes in the eastern end of North Promenade, the full length of North Shore Road, Bowring Road and West Quay, turning left over the Swingbridge back to the start and finish area close to Northern Swimming Pool.
Ryan’s time of 5min 32sec was one second quicker than a month earlier in the inaugural event on the course. Becky’s time of 6.02 showed a full 10-second improvement.
Neil Vondy showed a good turn of speed to finish third, right on Becky’s heels.
Maddie McMullan turned the tables on fellow Northern AC runner Catherine Perry to seal fourth place.
The latter’s brother, Samuel Perry, stuck with Orran Smith for the first two laps, but ultimately had to settle for the runner-up spot, 22s adrift.
Smith’s time was 16s quicker than in the opening round when he finished runner-up to Gethin Owen, young Sam was 13s faster than round one when he was third.
Paul Sykes, sixth in round one with a time of 17.14, lopped 24s off that time and moved up three places to third, while Corbyn Schade repeated his fourth place finish from November in a time 27s superior.
Smith’s time was a new record for the fledgling course.
First woman home was Jess Bryan in 17th spot with 19.17, well clear of Joanne Schade in 25th.
The combined total of 92 runners was 10 down on the opening gambit, but well below the huge numbers of a couple of years ago (257) for the corresponding event on the previous course.
In many ways it will be a sigh of relief that the huge numbers ultimately reduced to more manageable levels.
l Round three of the Northern AC series, sponsored by Manx Vehicle Auction (MVA), is on Tuesday, January 3, followed by two final dates on February 7 and March 7.
Northern AC Winter Road Running Series, Ramsey, December 6, sponsored by Manx Vehicle Auction –round two:
One lap (1.7km): 1, Ryan Watterson 5min 32sec; 2, Becky Watterson 6.02; 3, Neil Vondy 6.03; 4, Madison McMullan 6.23; 5, Catherine Perry 6.24; 6, Lottie Stennett 6.25; 7, Ethan Fulton 6.48; 8, Becca Kelly 7.23; 9, Tara Scott 7.29; 10, John Robertson 7.30; 11, Nicola Bowker 7.47; 12, Terri Salmon 8.07; 13, Jim Caley 8.42; 14, Dave Corrin 9.00; 15, Becky Norrey 9.02; 16, Colin Crooks 9.08; 17, Arianna Skillen 9.30; 18, Kelly Moore 9.57; 19, Laura Mylchreest 10.01; 20, Colette Corlett 10.22; 21, Anna McKeown 10.31; 22, Nigel Howard 10.38; 23, Clare Gelder 10.45.
Three laps (5km): 1, Orran Smith 16m 11s; 2, Samuel Perry 16.33; 3, Paul Sykes 16.50; 4, Corbyn Schade, 17.17; 5, Matt Callister 17.27; 6, Charlie Teare 17.32; 7, Richard Shipway 17.39; 8, Stu Osborne 17.50; 9, Gianni Epifani 17.59; 10, Steven Quayle 18.00; 11, Liam Parker 18.05; 12, Adam Dooley 18.08; 13, Josh Knights 18.40; 14, Tommy Aindow 18.50; 15, Peter Callin 18.52; 16, Adam Huxham 19.00; 17, Jessica Bryan 19.17; 18, Michael Haslett 19.21; 19, Ali Stennett 19.55; 20, Ollie Venables 19.56; 21, Michael Devereau 20.01; 22, Nigel Tebay 20.36; 23, Peter Bradley 20.37; 24, Paul McGilvray 20.45; 25, Joanne Schade 20.50; 26, Paul Cubbon 20.54; 27, Dean Tate 21.12; 28, Sammy White 21.17; 29, Tom Quirk 21.21; 30, Jonathan Leece 21.33; 31, Kevin Holmes 21.38; 32, Ash Collinge 21.40; 33, Emma Shilling 21.45; 34, Tufty Nash 21.46; 35, Callum Staley 21.53; 36, Ben Smaller 22.02; 37, Jamie Pope 22.27; 38, Nick Ardern 22.50; 39, Steve Davies 22.51; 40, Gareth Hinge 22.53; 41, David Hodgson 23.13; 42, Dale Wassall 23.16; 43, Abbie Kelly 23.26; 44, Andy Walton 23.52; 45, George Crossley 24.01; 46, Mike Connors 24.08; 47, Stephen Brown 24.12; 48, Charlotte Sugden 24.28; 49, Diane Pope 24.38; 50, Graham Burden 24.45; 51, Bernard Cannan 24.55; 52, Lawrence Dyer 25.21; 53, Laura Carson 25.58; 54, Huw Jones 26.08; 55, Phil Swales 26.40; 56, Jo Sykes 27.05; 57, Helen Kee 27.07; 58, Candice Jones 27.42; 59, Sharon Hyatt 27.47; 60, Sally Rothwell-Caley 27.51; 61, Katie McAleer 27.54; 62, Anne-Marie James 28.03; 63, Lynsey Woods 28.04; 64, Michelle Cannell 28.05; 65, Michelle Sherry 28.34; 66, Mike Davies 31.36; 67, Mel Nicol 32.03; 68, Denise Bridson 32.04; 69, Maura Kelly 32.13.