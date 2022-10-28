Wolves hold off Cavs comeback to claim victory in Senior League
Wolves’ Ross Wilson goes for the lay-up as Cavaliers’ Dave Minay tries to defend him during Thursday evening’s Senior League match at the NSC. Wilson starred as his side won the contest 56-43 (Photo: Torryn Jones)
Many years ago the official rules of basketball contained what appeared to be an odd inconsistency.
An early rule of the game - ‘basketball is a non-contact sport’ - sat in the same rulebook as the statement: ‘During a game in which 10 players are moving at speed in a limited space, personal contact cannot be avoided’.
There was a dramatic example of this contradiction in the opening minute of Isle of Man Basketball Association’s Senior League match-up between Wolves and Microgaming Cavaliers on Thursday evening as Wolves’ Oscar Lace was taken off injured after an unfortunate collision defending the fast break.
It proved a marker in what was to be a physical match-up between the rivals.
Wolves were dominant in the first quarter, deploying an aggressive pressing defence that caught the Cavaliers off-guard and allowed Ross Wilson and Michael Pardoe to rack up points on the break.
A timeout allowed Cavaliers to regroup and better handle the defensive pressure as the quarter progressed.
There was little success for them on the offensive front though, big man Dave Minay being contained by Jack Murray who scooped up the defensive boards.
Sergio Arboleya found some routes to the basket, but Wolves had a healthy lead at the end of the quarter, 21-10.
The second period started with a scoring blitz from Wolves, Wilson sinking an opening three-pointer while Ollie Smith found plenty of gaps in the defence to extend their lead to 20 points. Again, the pressure defence was key with a feast of steals for Wolves.
But as the quarter progressed the story began to change, Cavaliers managing to break out of trouble and find opportunities on offence.
Minay had some success on the inside while Arboleya was joined by Martin French for the mid-range and drives. Half-time saw Cavs limiting the quarter’s damage, but Wolves still held a double-digit lead, 36-23.
There was a change in fortunes in the third quarter as Wolves’ offence struggled to create against the Cavs defence which was camped out well inside the arc.
Tiredness worked against Wolves as poor shot selection combined with drives that hit an active defensive wall to give Cavaliers plenty of possessions to narrow the gap. Lez Winnicki proved key in the fightback, with some baseline cuts behind Wolves’ defence that capitalised on a ball focus and allowed him to rack up six easy points.
A vocal bench underlined Wolves frustrations with the quarter and, although they maintained the lead 42-35, it was Cavaliers who had the momentum heading into the fourth period.
Arboleya and French were early on the boards in the final quarter, bringing Cavaliers to within two baskets of Wolves.
It seemed the game was going Cavs’ way until a burst of energy shifted the momentum back to Wolves. Scramble defence saw a quartet of steals by Pardoe, Wilson and Kyle Mills leading to quick breaks and points for Brindle and Smith.
A deep swish three-pointer by Wilson sealed a nine-point unanswered run for Wolves that put the game beyond doubt.
A nice pick and roll set allowed Minay to post some late points for Cavs but with the final buzzer it was Wolves who had the hard-fought win, 56-43.
The second game of the night was a by-the-numbers affair between 2021-22 winners Forget Me Not Jets and former champions Turkeys.
Jets’ Peter Boussougou dominated the inside play with a season-high of 30 points and was ably assisted by Wayne Mears who racked up points on the break and in the mid-range.
Chris Wolfendale led the charge for Turkeys, the veteran player again proving his credentials as a points machine with half-a-dozen swish three-pointers and double digits in fast break baskets.
It wasn’t enough to overcome the thrust of Jets though, who flew ahead 81-54 at the final buzzer.
l There are two more games in the first round of the Senior League this Thursday with what promises to be an energetic match-up between Forget Me Not Jets and Wolves on court one, both teams defending unbeaten records so far this season.
At the same time on court two PwC Hoops will take on Turkeys, with both teams hoping to break down the other with their well-drilled offensive sets. Senior games tip off at 8pm in the NSC Main Hall and spectators are welcome to attend.
l The Junior League also continues this Thursday with training and games from 6pm in the NSC Main Hall.
The league is open to all players in school years seven and above, and new players can register on the night.
