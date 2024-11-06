The 2024/25 Women’s Floodlit Cup kicked off at the Bowl on Sunday, played under a different format.
The format is 20 minutes each way, has no offsides and takes place on a shortened pitch. The first round were grading matches which will determine who plays in Division One or Two.
Five matches were played last weekend, which saw Union Mills and Castletown making a return to women’s football.
Holders Corinthians got their campaign off to winning start by beating Union Mills 6-2.
Holly Sumner scored their opening goal after the first minute before clocking up a 4-0 half-time lead, while Simi Skelcher-Maxwell netted a hat-trick.
Mills did find the net twice in the second half, Dawn Winn and Kelly Cannell getting their names on the scoresheet, as did the Whites through Holly Stephen and Pamela Armellei who scored for the Ballafletcher outfit.
Onchan B registered their first win of the season, beating Malew B 2-1. Emily Dooley opened the scoring for the Os, Abi Sutterby levelling matters via the penalty spot. With the scores level at half-time, Dooley netted again to secure victory.
Current champions Peel started on a winning note, beating Malew A 5-1 after netting all five of their goals in the first half. Eleanor Gawne (2), Rebecca Cole, Becky Corkish and Evie McGeown scored for the westerners, while Rosabel Cardy replied for the southerners in the closing stages.
Corinthians played their first Ballafletcher derby in more than a year, beating their neighbours Douglas Royal 10-1.
Leading 5-0 at half-time, Millie Dawson (4), Holly Sumner (2), Chloe Teare (2) and Holly Stephen (2) scored for the 11-time winners, while Royal replied through Victoria Johnston.
In the last match, Onchan A clocked up the biggest win of the afternoon by beating Castletown 14-0.
Leading 6-0 at half-time, Poppy Gerrard topped the goalscoring charts with an impressive seven-goal haul and was joined on the scoresheet by Emma Rees (2), Heidi Gadsby, Aimee Dentith, Amy Beggs-Cairney, Charlotte Gatt and an own goal.
