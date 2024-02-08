The 25th Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup will take place at the Bowl on Saturday evening involving Corinthians and Peel.
These two teams occupy second and first respectively in the Women’s League and have played out the four previous finals within this competition.
It will also be a great chance to see some of the Isle of Man’s top players, some of whom took part at last year’s Island Games in Guernsey.
In total Peel have reached seven finals, but their only success came in 2019-20 season. The westerners will feel they have the edge over their opponents after defeating the Whites 2-0 in the first phase of the league and 3-2 in the Floodlit Cup stages, therefore they will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.
Corinthians are the most successful team within the Floodlit Cup though, having won it a record 10 times. They will also be buoyed by the fact they beat the westerners in the league a couple of weeks ago, while last year the Whites became the first team to win this trophy in three consecutive finals.
This will be only the second time the Floodlit Cup final is played on a Saturday (the previous occasion was during the 2018-19 season).
On paper, this should be another great final as the two top teams contest the first piece of silverware in women’s football this season. Kick off is 5.30pm.