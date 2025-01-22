Malew completed a memorable week by securing the Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup Division One football honours after beating Peel 2-0 in the penultimate fixture recently.
The opening few minutes of the game was a nervy affair, but the southerners slowly grew into the match, creating a couple of half-chances on the counter before the deadlock was broken midway through the opening half.
A superb counter-attack saw Rosabel Cardy spread play to Caitlin Williams whose pin-point cross was swept home by the energetic Ashleigh Lachenicht for 1-0.
Peel tried to hit back before the break but came up against some stern defending from Nicci Cain, Alex Callow and Kiera Kelly.
Just before the interval, goalkeeper Georgie Quayle was called into action when an effort from outside the area was destined for the bottom corner but she superbly tipped the ball round the post.
Moments later, Maxine Jones crashed an effort off the bar from distance as Malew held onto their slender lead.
The second half saw some superb defensive work from the southerners, Chloe Swales impressing in the back-line.
A second goal was required from Malew for added security and it came from another swift counter-attack. Swales drove forward, teeing up Cardy who kept her composure to slide the ball under the keeper into the far corner for 2-0 and secure the win for the southerners.
Credit has got to go the manager Tara Mitchell for completing this Floodlit Cup division double after adding the Division Two equivalent the Sunday before.
- Canada Life Women’s League action returned on Sunday, with Peel beating Onchan 7-1 at Douglas Road.
Tara Connolly (2), Becky Corkish, Louise Gibbins, Maxine Jones, Rebecca Cole and Tia Lisy found the net for the westerners, while the O’s reply came via a Poppy Gerrard strike.
The match involving Malew and Corinthians at Clagh Vane was postponed because of an unfit pitch after the club’s Woods Cup match the day before.
