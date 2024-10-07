Malew won their first match of the season, beating Onchan 6-2 in the Canada Life Women’s League at Clagh Vane, Ballasalla on Sunday.
Onchan took an early lead through Poppy Gerrard, but Malew hit back scoring four goals within 14 minutes.
Rosabel Cardy and Georgia Higgins both netted first-half braces for the southerners giving them a 4-1 half-time lead.
A penalty from Chloe Swales and a strike from Ashleigh Lachenicht made it 6-1 before Emily Dooley pulled a goal back for the Yellows.
The Ballafletcher derby involving Corinthians and Douglas Royal, which was also meant to be played on Sunday, didn’t go ahead as Royal couldn’t field a team.
A full report on the former match will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.
PAUL HATTON