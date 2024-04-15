Peel and Onchan will contest the 21st women’s FA Cup final on Sunday afternoon at the Bowl.
Peel secured their spot after beating an improving Malew 8-0 at Douglas Road in the semis.
Leading 3-0 at the break, Becky Corkish (3), Megan Kelly, Phoebe Munro, Louise Gibbins, Eve McGeown and Jenny Metcalfe scored for the westerners.
Peel were also presented with the league title after the final whistle.
In the other semi, Onchan reached their first ever final without kicking a ball as Douglas Royal were unable to field a team.
In the day’s remaining league match, Corinthians beat Castletown 6-0, Milly Dawson (3) Erin Sells (2) and Holly Stephen were on target for the Whites.
A full round-up of all the women’s football plus an FA Cup final preview will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.