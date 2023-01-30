Corinthians won the women's Floodlit Cup for a record 10h time at the Bowl on Sunday, defeating Peel 2-1 after extra-time.
Following a goal-less first half, Becky Corkish’s second-half strike gave the westerners the lead. Erin Sells then equalised for the Ballafletcher side six minutes later to make it 1-1.
With the scores level at full-time, the final went into extra-time, Casey Halsall's strike in the opening period of this proving the winner.
The Whites' victory in the 24th running of the Canada Life-sponsored competition made them the first team to have won this trophy three times in a row.
A full report will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.