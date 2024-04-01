Impact Kickboxing martial arts club is holding a women’s-only course later this month.
The Isle of Man Business Park-based club is aiming to provide women with self-defence skills and techniques.
The course is designed to build confidence and strength in a supportive, female-focused environment.
It will include fitness work to burn calories, tone muscles and improve cardiovascular health with high-energy kickboxing workouts.
Participants will learn practical self-defence techniques to feel empowered and prepared in any situation, while enjoying dynamic workouts filled with combinations, music and laughter.
Martial arts has been shown to be a good stress reliever as it unleashes endorphins and boosts mood.
The course will hopefully also provide a community for like-minded women to forge friendships, whilst receiving expert instruction and personalised coaching from certified instructors who understand and cater to women's fitness needs.
The event takes place on Saturday, April 13 at the club’s Braddan venue, kicking off at 9am.
For more details, contact senior instructor David Pearson on 259259 or visit the club’s website https://impactkickboxing.co.im