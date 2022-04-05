Women’s top flight title can be decided this weekend

Castletown A clinched Manx Hockey Association’s Men’s Plate title last weekend with a 2-0 win over Vikings C. The goals were scored by Paul Kelly and Andrew Winstanley at the NSC on Saturday afternoon. More from the Cup and Plate finals in this week’s Examiner

Vikings A can clinch the Rossborough Women’s Premier League title this weekend if they defeat Bacchas A on Saturday.

Although the latter have had a decent season, it will take an awful lot to deny Vikings the victory they need to take home the championship with two games to spare.

Second-placed Valkyrs A continue to chase down Vikings in the hope that other teams can take points off them, but in reality it is unlikely that the leaders will drop six points in the final three games.

The westerners face Castletown A this weekend who have had a good league season in their own right and, although the southerners are unlikely to catch second place, they can stake a small claim for it if they can take home both points against Valkyrs A.

Elsewhere, Ramsey A take on Valkyrs B. Should the westerners’ second string lose this weekend their relegation will be confirmed, but should they get the win that their performances this season deserve they will stave off relegation for another week.

Ramsey, though, will be wanting to mathematically ensure their survival this Saturday and go into the game as favourites.

There is a Douglas derby in the Rossborough Men’s Premier League between Bacchas A and Vikings A. With both sides missing players this weekend, doubts have raised on whether or not this game will go ahead or be postponed until a later date.

But if it does go ahead, it provides Vikings A the chance at redemption after their convincing loss last weekend in the MHA Men’s Cup Final and also an opportunity to steal the march in the race for the title. Much is unknown because of Bacchas missing nine players this weekend, but based on form you have to say they remain the favourites.

Elsewhere, Ramsey A face off against Valkyrs A with both teams stuck in no man’s land and not threatening the title chase or the relegation battle in any way.

But there is a big game at the bottom of the table when Vikings B and Valkyrs B go head-to-head. The latter currently sit bottom with no points but they can stave off relegation if they can defeat Vikings this weekend and perhaps stage a miracle comeback.

In Rossborough Men’s Division One, Vikings C face Harlequins A with the latter taking the favourites tag, but their opponents will be desperate to guarantee their own survival as soon as possible.

Vikings currently sit three points ahead of Castletown B with a game in hand and, with the southerners’ second string facing off against their own A team this weekend, that gap could grow if Vikings can somehow overcome a talented and skilful Harlequins side.

The title protagonists go head-to-head in Rossborough Women’s Division One when Harlequins take on the team that beat them in the MHA Plate Final last weekend, Castletown B.

Harlequins will be keen to beat the southerners and take a five-point lead into the final three games, but Town do have a game in hand and a win for the Quins would put them in the driving seat for the title win.

Elsewhere, relegated Valkyrs C take on Vikings B and, although it is a bottom-of-the-table clash, won’t make much difference on the league positions, with Vikings only moving up one place if they can take both points on offer.

Rossborough Women’s Division One title favourites Bacchas C are in pole position and they face a tough match against a quick and pacy Castletown Colts, while title chasers Vikings C take on Ramsey B.

In Rossborough Men’s Division Two, champions Harlequins B take on Castletown Colts, Bacchas C tackle Valkyrs C and Ramsey B will be looking to take both points on offer against Bacchas Colts as they bid to push for second place in the final couple of games this season.

Saturday, April 9:

Rossborough Women’s Premier League

12.30pm J.Qualtrough & Co Castletown A v Motorworx Valkyrs A @ CRHS

12.30pm Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas A v Canaccord Genuity Vikings A @ NSC

12.30pm Exceed Business Services Ramsey A v Motorworx Valkyrs B @ RGS

Rossborough Men’s Premier League

2pm Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas A v Canaccord Genuity Vikings A @ NSC

2pm Exceed Business Services Ramsey A v Motorworx Valkyrs A @ RGS

2pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings B v Motorworx Valkyrs B @ QEII

Rossborough Women’s Division One

12.30pm Motorworx Valkyrs C v Canaccord Genuity Vikings B @ QEII

2pm J.Qualtrough & Co Castletown B v Athena Healthcare Harlequins @ CRHS

Rossborough Men’s Division One

11am Canaccord Genuity Vikings C v Athena Healthcare Harlequins A @ NSC

3.30pm J.Qualtrough Castletown B v J.Qualtrough & Co Castletown A @ QEII

Rossborough Women’s Division Two

11am J.Qualtrough Castletown Colts v Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas C @ CRHS

3.30pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings C v Exceed Business Services Ramsey B @ NSC

Rossborough Men’s Division Two

11amRamsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas C v Motorworx Valkyrs C @ QEII

3.30pm J.Qualtrough & Co Castletown Colts v Athena Healthcare Harlequins B @ CRHS

3.30pm Exceed Business Services