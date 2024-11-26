The Isle of Man Under-13 Badminton Championships took place at the Roundhouse in Braddan recently.
The annual event, sponsored by LD Glazing, attracted a good number of eligible players, including several making their debut in a junior island championships.
The competition showcased some fantastic matches across all events, demonstrating the growing talent in junior badminton in the island.
The boys’ singles competition began with three strong groups of five players, from which the top two in each group progressed to the knockout stages of the tournament.
Group A saw reigning under-13 champion Jet Woon dominate and take the top spot, with Aditya Varshney finishing as the runner-up.
Group B was closely contested with Jasper Corlett emerging victorious, while Elias Parry secured the runner-up position by a single point over Wai Cheung. In group C, Zane Quinn claimed first place, with Peter Quayle taking second.
The quarter-finals then pitted Elias Parry against Peter Quayle and Zane Quinn against Aditya Varshney, with Quayle and Varshney triumphing to reach the semi-finals.
In the first semi, Jasper Corlett faced Aditya Varshney in a hard-fought battle that Corlett narrowly won 21–17, earning his place in the final while Varshney claimed the first bronze medal.
The second semi-final saw Jet Woon deliver an impressive 21–6 victory over Peter Quayle, securing his spot in the final and leaving Quayle with the second bronze.
The final proved to be an excellent display from Woon who showed his dominance in this age group with a comfortable 21–8 win to defend his under-13 title for the second consecutive year.
In the boys’ singles plate competition, which provided a knockout format for those who didn’t advance from the group stages, Ansh Agarwal emerged victorious as he defeated Wai Cheung 21–15 in the final.
The girls’ singles event promised to be a tightly-contested affair, with several players closely ranked, and it did not disappoint.
In group A, Erin Corlett took the top spot with Charlotte Quayle finishing as runner-up. Group B was won by Abigail Kwan, while nine-year-old Sky Yin secured second place in a closely-fought group.
In the semi-finals, Yin delivered a commanding 21–11 win over Corlett to advance to the final, leaving Corlett to take one of the bronze medals. The second semi-final saw Kwan prevail 21-13 against Quayle who claimed the other bronze.
The final set the stage for a rematch between Kwan and Yin, and this time it was Yin who emerged triumphant.
In an exceptional display of skill and determination, Yin secured a 21–15 victory to claim her first girls’ under-13s title. Her achievement was particularly impressive given that she has several years remaining in this age category.
The girls’ singles plate competition saw upcoming talent Aamiya Cijesh claim victory, defeating Lara Stewart 21–14 in the final.
The doubles events were played in a round-robin format, ensuring all teams had the chance to compete against one another.
In the boys’ doubles, the bronze medals went to the pairings of Zane Quinn and Peter Quayle who won four matches, plus Aditya Varshney and Ansh Agarwal who claimed three victories.
The silver medals were secured by Wai Cheung and Elias Parry with five wins and the gold went to Jet Woon and Jasper Corlett. Winning all their matches, they took the boys’ doubles title, marking Woon’s second championship of the day.
The girls’ doubles followed a similar format and featured several tightly contested matches. Bronze medals were awarded to the pairs of Erin Corlett and Xara Quinn, as well as Lara Stewart and Sarah Garrity.
The silver medals went to Charlotte Quayle and Connie Creer, while the gold was claimed by Abigail Kwan and Sky Yin who remained unbeaten throughout the event. This marked another u13 title for Yin.
The final event of the day was the mixed doubles which tested the players’ endurance after a long day of competition. The pairs were divided into two groups, with the top two from each advancing to the knockout stages.
Group A was topped by siblings Xara and Zane Quinn, with Jasper and Erin Corlett finishing a close second. In group B, the dominant pairing of Jet Woon and Sky Yin took first place, followed by the newly-formed duo of Charlotte Quayle and Elias Parry.
In the semi-finals, Woon and Yin defeated the Corlett siblings 21–9 to book their place in the final, while the Corletts claimed bronze.
The second semi-final saw Quayle and Parry secure a 21–14 victory over the Quinn siblings, who also earned bronze medals.
The final was a showcase of excellence from Woon and Yin who delivered an outstanding 21–8 performance to claim the mixed doubles title. This victory crowned both players as triple champions of the tournament.
The medals were kindly presented by Darryl from LD Glazing, the event’s sponsor, and heartfelt thanks were extended to all the volunteers who contributed to the smooth running of the competition.
- The next event in the junior badminton calendar is the Under-15 Championships, scheduled for January 18 which promises another exciting day of badminton.