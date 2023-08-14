Yasmin Ingham helped Great Britain to secure team gold at the FEI European Eventing Championships in France over the weekend.
The Greeba equestrian was selected to be part of the four-rider GB team at the event, which took place over four days at Le Haras Du Pin in Normandy.
The quartet of Yasmin, Ros Canter Laura Collett and Kitty King put in impressive performances in Haras du Pin to finish a massive 27.3 penalties ahead of second-placed Germany.
Yasmin said: 'I am so incredibly proud of these three girls for their outstanding performances all week.
Full report in this week's Isle of Man Examiner - on sale tomorrow.