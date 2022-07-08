Yasmin Ingham longlisted for world championships in Italy

Yasmin Ingham has been longlisted to represent Great Britain in the FEI Eventing World Championship in Italy later this summer.

British Equestrian and the British Eventing selectors recently confirmed the 15 horse and rider combinations that will form their list of nominated entries ahead of the championships, set to take place at Pratoni del Vivaro.

The venue is situated in the Castelli Romani Park, east of capital city Milan, from September 14-18.

Born and raised in the island, 25-year-old Yasmin is based in Nantwich. The 11-year-old chestnut gelding she will ride is Banzai Du Loir, owned by Isle of Man-based Sue Davies and her daughter Janette Chinn.

The other 14 riders selected are: Sarah Bullimore of Keysoe, Bedfordshire; Rosalind Canter of Hallington, Lincolnshire; Kirsty Chabert of Salisbury, Wiltshire; Laura Collett of Salperton, Gloucestershire; William Fox-Pitt of Sturminster Newton, Dorset; Pippa Funnell of Dorking, Surrey; Kitty King of Chippenham, Wiltshire; Piggy March of Maidwell, Northamptonshire; Tom McEwen of Stroud, Gloucestershire; Izzy Taylor of Bicester, Oxfordshire; and Oliver Townend of Ellesmere, Shropshire.

A further 10 reserve combinations have also been selected.

The final squad of five horse and rider combinations will be announced around August 23.

Yaz is currently ranked number 16 in the FEI world rankings.

She has recently returned from Aachen in Germany where she had the perfect debut in the senior British Eventing team at the SAP Cup event during the World Equestrian Festival.

Alongside the aforementioned Fox-Pitt, McEwen and Canter, Team Great Britain took the top step of the podium, a convincing 28.9 penalties ahead of a star-studded German team, with France a further 10 penalties adrift in third place.

The youngest member of the team, Ingham and her 12-year-old mount Rehy DJ (also owned by Davies and Chinn) finished 16th in the opening dressage phase, then swiftly moved up the order to eighth with a clear round and fastest time in the showjumping phase that took place in the vast 40,000 main stadium, which was a sell-out.

The tough and demanding cross-country course was lined by a record number of spectators and Ingham and ‘Piglet’ produced the round of their lives to come home clear with 11 time penalties, a feat which Fox-Pitt and McEwen duly replicated to earn the team the Nations Cup title.