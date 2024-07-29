Yasmin Ingham has said how proud she is of her Great Britain eventing team-mates as they clinched Olympic gold on Monday.
Ingham and her horse Banzai du Louir were reserves or the ‘alternate combination’ for the squad that won Britain’s first gold of the Paris games.
Speaking to BBC Sport she said: ‘It has been amazing to experience these games, I'm just so proud of them. Something to celebrate with them tonight.
‘The support we've had has been amazing.’
The 27 year old was on standby all weekend in case the team of Laura Collett, Ros Canter and Tom McEwan needed a substitute, but the trio and their respective horses emerged unscathed from three hard days of competition involving, dressage, cross-country and showjumping.
Victory on a score of 91.3 was a record-breaking fifth for GB and means the team has now reached the podium at six of the past seven Games, including gold last time out in Tokyo. Hosts France took the silver and Japan the bronze.
Yasmin said earlier in the week it had taken her a ‘serious amount of hard work, dedication, sacrifice, and the support of the incredible team’ to get her to Paris in the first place.
The reigning world champion added: ‘I just feel very, very lucky to be in this position and very proud as well to be coming from the Isle of Man, as it’s a small island with a heap of talent.
'There's been so many incredible sports people come out of the Isle of Man who have been very, very successful - and I feel very proud that I can say that I'm one of those people to represent the Isle of Man on a biggest stage, which is really special to me.'