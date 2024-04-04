The opening round of the 2024 RL360 Youth Cycling League takes place at the National Sports Centre next week.
The series gets underway on Tuesday evening at 6pm and will be held at the same time every week throughout the summer until the end of August, with the exception of during the TT festival.
There are classes from balance bike and stabilisers all the way up to under-16 racing bikes.
Each evening costs £2 per rider.
Many of the island’s professional stars, including the likes of Mark Cavendish, Peter Kennaugh and Lizzie Holden, all cut the teeth on the series which is based on the NSC’s perimeter road.
For more information, contact organiser Dot Tilbury on 480636.