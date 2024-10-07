Competitors tackling the first cycle hill climb in quite some while were faced with heavy rain at Crosby on Sunday morning.
Promoted by Isle of Man Cycling and sponsored by FIM Capital Ltd, the event started from a point opposite Marown Bowling Club and climbed the steep ascent of School Hill in the first half mile before continuing on past Ellerslie Farm and on up the Millennium Way to a point just short of Garth crossroads.
Teenager Alec Sorby covered to 1.8-mile distances in a winning time of five minutes and 25 seconds, five seconds quicker than Cameron Hounsell, with Zach Jones completing a youth 1-2-3 at another eight seconds.
Junior competitor Ruby Oakes was the first female home in fourth place overall, while Paul Magee climbed well to defeat Gianni Epifani for the veteran’s class win by a clear 20 seconds.
More than half of the field were youths.
RESULTS
Isle of Man Cycling hill climb, Sunday, October 6 - Crosby, sponsored by FIM Capital Ltd: 1, Alec Sorby (Youth) 5min 25sec; 2, Cameron Hounsell (Yth) 5:30; 3, Zach Jones (Yth) 5:38; 4, Ruby Oakes (Junior & first female) 5:47; 5, Thomas Hutchinson (Yth) 5.50; 6, Daniel Minay (Yth) 5:52; 7, Paul Magee (Veteran) 5:53; 8, Gianni Epifani (Vet) 6:13; 9, Darran Leadley (Vet) 6:30; 10, Hugh Osborn (Yth) 6:34; 11, Thomas Kirk (Yth) 6:48; 12, Lily-ann Scott (Youth girl) 6:54; 13, Oliver Kennington (Yth) 7:05; 14, Ralf Jackson (Vet) 7:07; 15, Aifric O’Shea (Senior woman) 7:23. DNS: David Cain, Niall Quiggin, Marco Almeida, Peter O’Shea.