With seven race victories apiece and a total of 38 podiums and 170 race starts between them, the father and son duo’s achievements will be immortalised as the section formerly known as ‘Glen Helen 1’ is renamed in their collective honour. The ‘Rutter Legacy Lap’ will take place on Wednesday, June 5 with respects paid to Tony by Michael riding one of his father’s original Ducatis, with a Yamaha TZ350 and a second Ducati, which Tony became synonymous with, ridden by his contemporaries. Michael’s achievements will be celebrated by Phillip McCallen, Ian Simpson and John McGuinness MBE riding bikes from across Rutter Jr’s career, with McGuinness having the privilege of piloting the Honda RC213V-S MotoGP-derived racer that Michael has delighted fans with in recent years. Michael said: ‘It’s a real shock to have this honour bestowed upon the family but, for me, it’s more of an honour and tribute to my Dad as I see him having achieved more than me in his racing career. ‘Sadly, we lost him during the pandemic and as a result he didn’t get the tribute or send-off he deserved. Having this corner named Rutters’ goes a good way to compensating for that and I know he’ll be looking down smiling, especially as Glen Helen 1 is such a brilliant corner.