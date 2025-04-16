Manx sidecar aces Ryan and Callum Crowe will have the honour of carrying the number one plate in this year’s TT.
The Jurby brothers, who won their first two TTs last year, were third on the road in 2024 after making their debut at the event in 2019.
Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley will once again be at number two, with 14-time winner Ben Birchall number three with new passenger Patrick Rosney.
The current lap record holder enjoyed a dominant period of success with younger brother Tom, before the latter decided to step away from racing at the end of 2023.
Last year Ben paired up with French passenger Kevin Rousseau, but the pair had a bittersweet first TT together, missing the first sidecar race after a qualifying crash before finishing as runners-up in the second race.
Rosney has been passenger for Lewis Blackstock since they made their TT debut in 2016, finishing fourth on two occasions.
The class will see several notable absentees this year. Dave Molyneux, John Holden and Conrad Harrison all retired after last year’s event while Tim Reeves and Alan Founds won’t be be contesting next month’s meeting.
Reeves’s spot at number four is taken by Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie who were sixth on debut in 2022 and fifth last year.
Blackstock is at five with new passenger Oscar Lawrence, the 23 year old making his debut at the event.
Last year’s best newcomers and 2022 and 2023 World Champions, Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement, have been promoted up to number six having started at 11 last year.
Number seven is father and son duo and frequent top-six finishers Steve and Matty Ramsden with numbers eight and nine taken by John Saunders/Vicky Cooke and Gary and Daryl Gibson – the last named returning to passenger duties after two years as a driver.
Double British Sidecar Champion and multiple World Championship race winner Steve Kershaw will make his debut at this year’s event with the number 10 plate on his LCR Honda Racing outfit.
The 38 year old from Lauder in Scotland will be partnered by Rhys Gibbons who made his TT debut last year with uncle Alan Founds and claimed superb finishes of third and fourth and a best lap of almost 116mph.
Kershaw said: ‘I first thought about contesting the TT about 10 years ago but after my big crash at Knockhill, my outlook changed, and the short circuits got all my attention in terms of what I wanted to achieve.
‘From the British Championship to the Word Championship, it was all a natural progression, and I’ve achieved everything I want to in the F1 class. The TT is the final part of what I want to compete in and where I want to achieve things and the time’s right now to give it my all.
‘We, as newcomers, are so lucky to have Dave Molyneux tutoring us and he’s been so thorough in explaining everything and I’ve been taking it all in like a sponge. It’s all about building up gradually, getting the laps in and having an enjoyable, solid TT this year before coming back in 2026.’
Unlike the other classes and races, and in a change to previous years, there are no seeds in the sidecar class. Instead, the starting order will be determined by qualifying position. The fastest driver/passenger combination during qualifying will start first followed by the second and third quickest and so on.