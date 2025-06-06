Overnight rain has forced organisers to delay the penultimate day of action at TT 2025.
Roads were due to begin closing at 9am, but will now remain open till 11am.
The Mountain section of the course will shut then, with the rest of the course following at midday.
Similar to Wednesday, at 12.45pm competitors will then be given the opportunity to undertake a course inspection lap and feedback to organisers.
The first racing of the day will hopefully follow at 2pm with the three-lap Superstock race two, with the second sidecar race of the week following at 4pm.
At 5.30pm the three-lap Supertwin TT will round out the afternoon’s action.
Roads are due to open no later than 9.30pm.
Revised schedule: Friday, June 6
11am Mountain Road closed
12pm All Roads closed
12.45pm Course inspection lap
Roads re-open no later than 9.30pm