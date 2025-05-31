Another day, another weather headache for Isle of Man TT organisers.
This time poor visibility over the Mountain section of the course forced the abandonment of Saturday’s already delayed qualifying session barely an hour into it.
Poor conditions this morning had already pushed back the start time several hours, but barely half an hour into the opening session of the day for Superbike and Superstock machinery it became apparent organisers were going to struggle to get many laps in.
At that point, the visibility on the Mountain section closed in, Davey Todd remarking it was down to six feet from the Bugalow onwards after his return to the Grandstand.
Waved yellow flags were then deployed from that point onwards with the event’s AirMed cover not able to service that part of the course because of the conditions.
With all the riders safely returned to the Grandstand, a decision was made to allow the sidecars to take to the course under race pace to Ramsey before they would be escorted, in convoy, over the troublesome Mountain stretch by travelling marshals.
After one lap of that, and with conditions worsening if anything, organisers were forced to cancel the rest of the day’s planned qualifying.
Tomorrow (Sunday) should feature the first race of TT 2025 in the shape of the six-lap Superbike contest, but organisers are yet to confirm if this is the case.