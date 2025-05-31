Davey Todd bagged the fastest lap of qualifying week so far on Saturday afternoon, despite conditions being far from their best.
The Saltburn man piloted his 8TEN Racing Superstock BMW round the Mountain Course in just a smidgen over 17 minutes from a standing start.
That gave him an average speed of 133.155mph, the fastest of the week across all classes.
This was despite windy conditions and low visibility over the Mountain section of the course.
Indeed last year’s Senior TT winner admitted to Radio TT presenter Chris Kinley after he returned to the Grandstand that he had ‘cruised over the Mountain’.
He added: ‘We knew conditions weren’t ideal, but up the Bungalow you can’t see more than six feet in front of you.
‘It’s really windy and cold as well.’
Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop were the only others to lap at more than 130mph on Saturday, the former clocking a lap of 132.484mph on his Honda Superbike.
Dunlop managed two laps, one on his Superbike and one on his Superstock machine.
Both were over 130mph, with the event’s most successful rider slightly quicker on his BMW Superbike.
Aussie ace David Johnson and Dominic Herbertson completed the top six with laps in the 128mph range but, for the large part, times were down on Friday’s better conditions.
The sidecars only got what was the equivalent of half a lap under racing conditions. As the weather deteriorated, they were escorted over the Mountain section by travel marshals in a convoy.