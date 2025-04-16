Four Manx riders are seeded in the top 20 for the forthcoming TT’s two Superport races.
Joining the Ramsey Rocket, Conor Cummins, are Mikey Evans, Nathan Harrison and Ryan Cringle.
It is the first time the latter pair have been seeded at the event, slotting in at 19 and 20 respectively on the H&H Motorcycles Honda and Parker Car Transport Racing Yamaha respectively.
Evans moves up two places to 18 on the Smith Racing Triumph after finishing ninth and 10th last year, while Cummins will once again start at 11 but this time for new team Burrows Engineering on the Ducati Panigale V2.
The TT’s middleweight class will get the race programme underway on Saturday, May 31.
Northern Ireland’s Paul Jordan will again lead the field away at number one, just as he did in 2024, on a Jackson Racing Honda. Australian ace Davo Johnson moves up from 12 to two on the CD Racing Kawasaki, with Laxey resident Dean Harrison slotting in a number three on the factory Honda.
Jamie Coward will be astride Triumph machinery once more at number four ahead of James Hillier at number five, the latter having secured a ride with former team Bournemouth Kawasaki for the class earlier this week.
The TT’s most successful rider, Michael Dunlop, will line-up is in his favoured number six spot astride a MD Racing Ducati after winning both Supersport races on a Yamaha last year.
Josh Brookes, Davey Todd, Mike Browne and Peter Hickman complete the top 10, the latter once again on his PHR Performance Trooper Triumph.
Supersport seeded top 20
1, Paul Jordan; 2, David Johnson; 3, Dean Harrison; 4, Jamie Coward; 5, James Hillier; 6, Michael Dunlop; 7, Josh Brookes; 8, Davey Todd; 9, Mike Browne; 10, Peter Hickman; 11, Conor Cummins; 12, Ian Hutchinson; 13, Dominic Herbertson; 14, Craig Neve; 15, Rob Hodson; 16, James Hind; 17, Shaun Anderson; 18, Michael Evans; 19, Nathan Harrison; 20, Ryan Cringle.