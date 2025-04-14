James Hillier has agreed a deal to race for his former team in the Supersport races at next month’s TT.
Hillier and fellow top-10 regular Dominic Herbertson’s plans for this year’s event were left in turmoil when the WTF Racing team the pair had signed for made a shock withdrawal from road racing at the start of this month due to ‘significant commercial circumstances beyond the team’s control’.
The 40 year old from Hampshire has, however, now signed last-minute deal with Bournemouth Kawasaki to ride for them in the festival’s two Supersport races.
Hillier, who is seeded at five for the event once again this year, said: ‘After a difficult few days, it was great to secure a ride back with Pete and Bournemouth Kawasaki, especially as it was back with my Kawasaki ZX-6R from last year which we finished fourth and sixth on.
‘We both know what we need to do, and I am sure we will hit the ‘25 TT running. Massive thanks to the team and everyone who has helped get this sorted at such short notice.’
Ross Burridge, head of marketing and racing department at Kawasaki Motors UK: ‘It was a shame to see what happened to James earlier this month, however, it has presented us with a great opportunity to have another go at getting on that Supersport podium at the TT.
‘James and the team have a huge amount of experience with the bike and attacking the event in general, so we are confident it will be a great two weeks.
‘I would like to thank Kawasaki Insurance for getting on board at this late stage and helping put the team in a position to go full throttle into the two races at the end of this month.’
Pete Extance, Bournemouth Kawasaki team owner added: ‘2025 started with the idea of having a year out of the TT, but when that changed, we were only too happy to speak with James and put a deal together for him to ride the Bournemouth Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.
‘It didn’t take long for us to agree on a deal with James to return, and we set to work preparing the bike for the TT starting in the last week of May.
‘We firmly believe James and the team have podium potential, and hopefully, that second TT career win that James richly deserves.’