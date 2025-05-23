A Glen Vine man is set to open up his private archive of TT memorabilia in a special sale during TT 2025 Race Week – all in aid of Marown Church.
Mitch Joughin has spent decades amassing a vast collection of magazines, newspapers, programmes and rare memorabilia charting the history of the Isle of Man TT.
His attic, which could be described as a museum in its own right, holds hundreds of items dating back more than half a century.
But this year, he and his wife Celia have decided to part with much of the collection to raise funds for their local church.
‘We just want to help, and there’s some great stuff here,’ said Mitch.
‘It’s time for others to enjoy it – and for the house to get a bit of space back, too!’
Celia admitted she was slightly relieved to see the attic get a clear-out, but both are delighted the sale will benefit a cause close to their hearts.
Marown Church, perched on the approach to Crosby village, is a popular TT viewing spot, offering teas, cakes and hot food throughout the fortnight.
The collection includes official race programmes, rare books, and back issues of our local newspapers and magazines that captured iconic moments and the evolving history of the races, the machines and the island itself.
Not everything will be sold, however. Mitch is hanging on to some of the most sentimental items – ones too precious to part with.
Well-known in the Marown community and beyond, Mitch hopes TT fans will drop by during Race Week – not just for a cuppa and a cake, but to possibly pick up a rare piece of TT history and support a great local cause.