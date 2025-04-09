After an eventful week for TT rider Dominic Herbertson, it has been announced he will ride for Melbray Racing in the event’s two Supertwin races.
Herbertson was set to line-up with fellow top-10 regular James Hillier for the Warwickshire-based outfit in the TT’s big bike classes. But last Tuesday WTF confirmed it would not be competing this year ‘due to significant commercial circumstances beyond the team’s control’.
This has left both without rides with less than 50 days to go until TT 2025’s first qualifying session.
Both are now trying to find competitive machinery, with Herbertson setting up a GoFundMe page over the weekend to help support his Mountain Course campaign. It had raised nearly £18,000 of its £25,000 target at the time of writing on Wednesday afternoon.
Herbertson has, however, been confirmed to ride for Melbray in the event’s two Supertwin races on a Paton S1R.
He has been almost ever-present in the Supertwin class since making his TT debut in 2014 and recent years have seen him become a permanent fixture in the class’s top 10.
Indeed, the Northumbrian’s first top-10 TT finish came in the 2018 Lightweight race when he finished in 10th and he now has six top-10 finishes in the class to his name.
The highlights undoubtedly came last year when, riding the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Paton, he claimed third and fourth place finishes in the two races, the former being his maiden TT podium.
He also set a new personal best lap in the class of 121.539mph which makes him the sixth fastest Supertwin rider of all time.
Herbertson said: ‘I’m really looking forward to riding for Melbray Racing in the two Supertwin races at this year’s TT.
‘They’re a small team, but a great bunch of people, and I’m hoping to have the same results or better in this class than I had at last year's event.’
Based in London, Melbray Racing made their Mountain Course debut at last year’s Manx Grand Prix with Herbertson and Glen English, the former finishing in a fine seventh place in the Senior Classic race on the team's beautifully-prepared Dunnell Manx Norton.
English upstaged him though as he took an excellent second place on a K4 Honda in the concurrently run Classic Junior race.
Speaking about their TT debut, Melbray Racing’s team owner Simon Warren said: ‘We’re super excited to have our team coming to the TT this year and having such a great talent as Dominic Herbertson riding our bike makes it even more special.
‘It’s been a steep learning curve, but one we have enjoyed, and to have a bike lining up on the grid for a TT race is a childhood dream come true.
‘We have some wonderful sponsors joining us on this journey, so a massive thank you to Venhill Engineering, The Bike Shed London, Uggly and Co, The Shed at Laxey and Chasin’ the Racin’ podcast.
‘Without them, this would not be possible.’