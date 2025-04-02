One of the TT’s leading teams has announced its immediate withdrawal from road racing.
Warwickshire-based WTF Racing made the shock announcement on Tuesday evening that it would not be competing this year.
A statement posted on its Facebook page said: ‘WTF Racing has today announced the immediate cessation of all road racing activities due to significant commercial circumstances beyond the team’s control.
‘Thanks to their success in 2024, the team were set for a strong showing at this year’s North West 200 and Isle of Man TT Races, thanks to the pairing of TT-winner James Hillier and Dom Herbertson who podiumed last year as a privateer.’
Both riders were top-10 finishers last year, with Herbertson finishing third in the first Supertwin race and Hillier a 14-time podium finisher.
On the same day, sister team OMG Racing announced it was withdrawing from the British Superbike Championship with immediate effect.
In a statement on social media, it said: ‘OMG Racing are deeply saddened to announce that due to significant commercial circumstances beyond our control, the reigning champions will no longer be competing in the 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.
‘Since our entry in 2018, we have strived relentlessly to become arguably the strongest team in the series, and thanks to the drive and determination of team principal Paul Curran and the wider team, have achieved two riders’ and teams’ championship titles, alongside the manufacturers’ title with Yamaha in 2024.
‘This has not been an easy decision to make.’