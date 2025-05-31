Isle of Man TT rider Tom Weeden has released an update after coming off his bike in Friday afternoon’s qualifying session.
The Maidstone rider came off at Glen Helen.
He was taken to Noble’s Hospital via AirMed where he is currently being treated for back, leg and ankle injuries.
Posting on social media on Friday night from his hospital bed, he said: ‘ No idea what happened exactly but not in a great way.
‘Feet first into a brick wall - left leg tib and fib, right ankle smashed to pieces, t12 in back, hand and little finger smashed to bits.’
He then quipped: ‘Will put a plaster on and hopefully get back out for qualifying tomorrow.’