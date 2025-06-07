TT organisers are hoping to run a reduced four-lap Senior race this evening, with wet weather causing yet more delays to this year’s event.
The Mountain Road will now hopefully shut at 4pm, seven hours after it was originally meant to, with the rest of the course following at 5pm.
A course inspection lap will take place at 6pm with the meeting concluding Senior race starting at 7pm.
Further poor weather forecast for tomorrow (Sunday) has meant organisers have already ruled that out as a contingency day.
An update posted on the event’s WhatsApp channel read: ‘The weather forecast for tomorrow is poor and - as it is Sunday - the road closure periods available to race organisers are limited.
‘There it is the intention of the Clerk of the Course to run the Senior TT today once conditions allow, and the Senior TT will therefore not be held tomorrow.’