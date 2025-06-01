Peter Hickman has taken to social media to update fans on his condition following his crash in TT qualifying on Friday evening.
The incident resulted in the session immediately being red flagged.
He was reported as conscious and stable at the scene, and taken via AirMed to Noble’s Hospital where he was treated for chest, back, shoulder and facial injuries.
Back in the TT paddock on Sunday, Hickman posted: ‘Well this isn’t quite how I’d planned my TT to go!
‘Had a bit of a get off on Friday night...Nothing quite like a 140mph slap against the Manx countryside.
‘Battered and bruised, but we’ll be back.’
Hickman went on to thank the marshals and medical personnel that had looked after him trackside and at Noble’s Hospital.