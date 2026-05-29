Dean Harrison’s fine form during TT 2026’s qualifying week continued on Friday afternoon as he clocked another blistering lap time.
The Ballaugh resident lapped his Honda Racing Superstock machine at very impressive 16 minutes 42.538 seconds at an average speed of 135.484mph.
That was the fastest Superstock qualifying lap ever produced around the Mountain Course and six seconds outside the class’s official lap record. At one point he was a couple of seconds inside Peter Hickman’s outright lap record. Impressively it would have been quicker had the Yorkshireman had not been short-flagged at the end of the qualifying session.
Michael Dunlop was second fastest in the Stock class, posting a lap of 131.946mph (17:09.419), while Ian Hutchinson was third quickest in the afternoon session at 130.7mph (17:19.237).
Jamie Coward also went above the 130mph mark, lapping in 17:23.850 on the Rapid Honda with DriveLife Fireblade.
Only five Superbikes ventured out on Friday afternoon, with Josh Brookes the quickest lapping the DAO Racing Honda at 17:07.228 (132.22mph). Earlier in the day Dean Harrison had lapped at over 134mph on the Honda Superbike.
Manxie Nathan Harrison was second quickest and John McGuinness third.
In the Sportbikes, Mike Browne showed good pace again, topping the charts on his Melbray/Laycock Racing Paton with a lap of 18:39.325.
Peter Hickman was second fastest on his PHR Performance Yamaha (18:51.431) with Coward third on the Padgett’s Paton (18:57.729).
Earlier in the day, Michael Dunlop had posted a lap of 123.02mph on this MD Racing Paton to make him firm favourite to take the maiden race honours in the new class.
Dunlop also looks the man to beat in the Supersport class. After breaking the qualifying lap record for category earlier in the week, he posted another impressive lap on the Ducati V2 of 17 minutes 35.226 seconds (128.719mph).
Hickman and Brookes rounded out the afternoon’s top three with laps of 17:46.985 and 18:01.807 respectively.
Racing begins tomorrow (Saturday) with the three-lap Superstock race one.
Road close on the Mountain Course at 9am with the rest of the course shutting at 10am.
The race is due to get underway at 10.45am.
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