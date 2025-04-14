The Department of Infrastructure has remined motorists that a section of the Mountain Road is closed this week while work is undertaken ahead of the TT.
The segment between Ramsey and the the Bungalow shut at 9.30am on Monday and will remain closed till no later than 5pm on Thursday (April 17), while race equipment and ‘cyclical’ maintenance works take place. This closure will be on a 24 hour a day basis. The road will be reopened earlier if the works are completed sooner.
The Bungalow will be accessible from Douglas and Sulby (via Tholt Y Will) at all times.
It follows on from a similar closure on the Creg-ny-Baa to Bungalow section last week.
Drainage and resurfacing works planned for the section of the road between the 33rd milestone and Kate’s Cottage were postponed earlier this month after a gearbox failure at the department’s asphalt plant at Poortown Quarry.
These will now take place after the Manx Grand Prix.
Black and white kerb painting is taking place around the course, while other road surface repairs have taken place at the Crosby Rise, Gorse Lea, Kirk Michael, Ballaugh and Ramsey in recent weeks.