Lee Johnston has provided an update on his injuries as he continues to recover from a serious crash at last month’s North West 200.
The 34-year-old TT winner suffered multiple injuries when he crashed his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha at Church Corner in the final Supersport qualifying session.
He was airlifted to a Belfast hospital in a critical condition after having a blood transfusion on the golf course at Portrush.
He spent three days on a ventilator and his injuries included a broken femur, shoulder, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.
After being released from hospital, the Fermanagh man took to social media to update his fans, saying: ‘Hi guys, sorry I have been a bit quiet on social media lately.
‘At the start I wasn’t fit to do anything, and now I haven’t really been in a great mindset to do stuff.
‘But I do really, really appreciate all the messages and kind things people have said to me. I have read over them all.
‘I am currently just at home now. I think in the end I broke my foot, femur, shoulder, ribs, wrist and had collapsed lungs.
‘We were in a bit of a bad shape but obviously thanks to the amazing medical team I will hopefully make a full recovery.
‘We have got some vlog footage from the North West 200 - we’ve actually even got the footage of the crash and stuff because I had a camera on the bike.
‘Christie [his partner] is going to get that edited up first of all, the first part of the North West. Then we will try and explain what happened in the crash, all the stuff that has happened to me since then and how hard it has been
‘To give you guys a genuine insight. I don’t want it to be depressing, but I think it gives you a genuine insight into what has happened.
‘So stay tuned - and I will be back.’