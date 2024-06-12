Isle of Man TT organisers have hailed Dave Molyneux after the sidecar legend announced his retirement earlier this week.
The 17-time winner confirmed he’s hanging up his leathers after signing off with third in last Saturday’s Sidecar race alongside his godson, Jake Roberts.
Moly commented: ‘After finishing on the podium I can happily say that’s me finished with the racing.
‘I made my mind up before the race and I’m happy with it. 60 years old and my 60th start on a bike 10mph down on the two in front at a quarter of the cost.
‘It’s the right time to go out, and what better way than with my godson Jake beside me on the outfit?’
Paul Phillips, the Isle of Man TT’s head of motorsport and business development manager, was full of praise for the 60-year-old, saying: ‘Dave is undoubtedly one of the greatest competitors the TT has ever seen.
‘His determination to win has always been matched by his ability to innovate and he has been at the forefront of sidecar racing for decades.
‘I've known Dave all my life and he has been a massive help to me personally during my time working on the TT with advice and support for which I will be forever grateful.
‘Seeing him score a podium finish at this year's TT was such a highlight and it is great to see a true living legend go out on such a high note. He leaves the event with a remarkable legacy for current and future champions to aspire to.’