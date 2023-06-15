The funeral for Raul Torras Martinez, the Spanish rider who died during this year’s TT, will be held in the island tomorrow (Wednesday).
Pictured below, Martinez died on the final lap of the first Supertwin race on the evening of Tuesday, June 6.
His funeral will commence with a lap of the Snaefell Mountain Course, beginning from the TT Grandstand at midday.
Raul’s mother, brother Angel, partner and another friend are travelling over from Spain for the funeral and would welcome anyone who is able to join them in the celebration of his life.
After a lap of the course, his funeral will be held at 1.15pm in Douglas Borough Crematorium, opposite to the start and finish line.
The popular 46-year-old began his Mountain Course career in the Manx Grand Prix, and the Manx Motor Cycle Club has added its own tribute to him by saying: ‘Raul was an incredibly popular member of the paddock family’.