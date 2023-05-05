To commemorate the centenary of the first sidecar race at the TT, a special demonstration lap will take place on Saturday, June 10 before the Senior finale.
It will feature the three most successful drivers of all time and their respective passengers, representing 39 TT victories across almost four decades of competition.
Dave Molyneux, the 17-time winner, will drive the 750cc Bregazzi Yamaha that he won his first TT on in 1989 and he’ll be partnered by eight-time winning passenger Daniel Sayle who is beside Moly in the TT proper on the 890 KTM twin.
They will be joined by current sidecar kings and 12-time TT winners, Ben and Tom Birchall, on their current LCR Honda.
The sparkling line-up will be completed by 10-time TT winner Rob Fisher on his 1996 Baker Yamaha.
The Cumbrian, who still competes regularly at UK national level, will be partnered by his current passenger Sarah Stokoe.
The three crews will lap the course in unison, which will also be filmed as part of a special documentary programme for release on TT+ later in the year.