Popular Australian racer David ‘Davo’ Johnson will once again ride for the Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki team at this summer’s TT.
It marks the third year in succession the 42 year old has ridden for the team, and comes after setting his fastest-ever lap of the Mountain Course in 2025.
After breaking the 132mph average lap barrier, Johnson enters this year’s event with renewed confidence.
He said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted to be back with Platinum Club Racing and Kawasaki.
‘The support from [team principal] Lee Hardy and the team has been incredible, and I feel we have really gelled with the bike.
‘Breaking the 132mph mark last year showed what we are capable of together. With the new ZX-10RR coming in for 2026, I genuinely believe we can fight for podiums.’
Hardy added: ‘We are proud to continue our partnership with Davo and Kawasaki for 2026
‘I have built something special over the past decade, and Davo’s progress last season proves the potential is there.
‘The new ZX-10RR gives us everything we need to push for podiums and deliver the results we know are achievable.’
McLean to ride Kawasaki in Supersport races
For the third successive year, Northern Irish team CD Racing return to TT, fielding Adam McLean in the event’s two Supersport races.
Run by former racer Chris Dowd, McLean will be aboard a Kawasaki ZX-6R for the festival’s two Supersport contests.
McLean made an immediate impact at TT 2017 when he won the Newcomer’s Trophy on his debut. He returned in 2018 to claim a best finish of eighth in the Supertwin race and also lapped the Mountain Course at more than 123mph on his way to 17th in the opening Supersport contest.
After a prolonged absence from the event, McLean returned in 2025 and secured a sixth-place finish in both Supertwin races.
