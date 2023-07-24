A number of events are being arranged in conjunction with the centenary of the Manx Grand Prix next month.
On Thursday, August 24, there will be a past-winners reception at Government House from midday. Invited guests only.
At approximately 1.30 His Excellency, Sir John Lorimer, will take part in a ride out of past winners from Government House, on open roads, to the west of the island for Peel Day on the quayside.
The Lightweight MGP race will take place over four laps of the Mountain Course on the Friday afternoon starting at 2.40pm.
There will also be a riders’ reunion in the hospitality marquee at Noble’s Park from 6pm. Free admission by ticket only via email - [email protected]
Saturday, August 26 will be a busy day, starting at 11.30am with a warm-up lap of the course for all competitors.
This will be followed at 12.45pm by the Senior Classic race over four laps, then a Legends of the Manx Grand Prix parade lap.
The Junior MGP race will be over four laps from 3.15pm.
Sunday will also be busy with an early start for the MGP Supporters Club celebration lap of the TT course, on open roads, leaving from the Grandstand at 9.30am.
Jurby Day, organised by Andreas Racing Association, is reverting to the Sunday at Jurby Airfield and will include at least three races in addition to vintage parades, stalls, displays and other items of interest.
There will also be a display of racing bikes at the Villa Marina Colonnade, Douglas Promenade from 6pm.
The MGP centenary weekend will conclude Monday, August 28 with two more races over the Snaefell Mountain Course.
There will be a warm-up lap for all competitors from 10.15am, followed by the Senior MGP race at 11.30 and the Classic Superbike at 2.15pm. Both over four laps.
Static display of racing bikes on Sunday aug 27
As part of the centenary celebrations, a static display of racing bikes will take place on Douglas Promenade on the evening of Sunday, August 27.
The event, which will be in the vicinity of the Villa Marina Colonnade, is being organised by the Manx Motor Cycle Club in conjunction with the local section of the Vintage MCC starting at 6pm.
The clubs would like to display as many bikes as possible, representing all eras of racing on the iconic Mountain Course.
Owners of machines previously ridden at the Manx, or a racing machine that would have been eligible, are asked to contact the MMCC either via email [email protected] or by phoning 07624 387390.
Alternatively, contact Rupert Murden (email [email protected]) or phone 07624 359855 as soon as possible.