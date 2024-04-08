Jamie Coward will ride for the KTS Racing powered by Steadplan team in every class at this year’s TT.
Coward will continue to campaign Honda machinery in the Superbike, Superstock, and Senior races and the Kawasaki Z650 in the Supertwin contests, hoping to challenge for the podium positions in each.
After several seasons on the Yamaha YZF-R6 in the Supersport class, Coward will switch to a Triumph Speed Triple 765 RS for the Supersport encounters.
Now in the third year of their partnership, Coward KTS Racing have chalked up a string of top-six finishes and bettered many of the larger-scale teams in the TT paddock.
Last year saw the 33-year-old Yorkshireman take his second podium finish with third in the opening Supertwin race, which followed on from his second place in the 2019 race.