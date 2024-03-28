The 4.25-mile Billown Course is located within the airport’s existing ‘no-fly’ zone for drones, but the meeting’s organisers, Southern 100 Racing, are keen to emphasise the point: ‘We would respectfully remind all race fans, visitors, spectators, and the general public, that the Colas Billown Course is designated as a no drone zone by the Isle of Man Civil Aviation Administration for the duration of the 2024 races which will be taking place over the weekend of May 24-26.