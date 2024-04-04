Manxman Joe Yeardsley will make his TT debut this year as one of five riders from five nations representing Ian Lougher’s Team ILR.
Port Erin resident will contest the Supertwin and Supersport races for the team, having won the Senior Manx Grand Prix last year.
The first two Supertwin races will be the centre of the team’s focus, with Yeardsley, Germany’s David Datzer and Italy’s Francesco Curinga all campaigning Paton S1-R machinery, with Japan’s Masayuki Yamanaka on board a Kawasaki ER-6.
Completing the Frog Vehicle Developments-sponsored line-up will be Ireland’s James Chawke who will contest the two Monster Energy Supersport Races on the all-new Honda CBR600RR.
Yeardsley, Curinga and Datzer will each be hopeful of top-10 finishes in the Supertwin races, with Yeardsley making his TT debut on the back of impressive performances at the Manx Grand Prix, lapping just shy of 117mph average in the Supertwin class while riding for Lougher.
Curinga returns with Team ILR for a second time, having secured a best result of eighth during an excellent TT debut in 2023, whilst Datzer will make his debut in the category having previously focused mainly on the 1,000cc classes.
Completing the Supertwin line-up will be Yamanaka who is set to make his sixth TT appearance and his fourth supported and guided by Lougher, following on from his first top-20 finish which came in the second Supertwin race in 2023.
Team principal and 10-time TT winner Lougher said: ‘We get more and more international each year.
‘We try our upmost to give plenty of riders an opportunity at the TT without stretching ourselves as a team, and that’s only possible with a great group of people and the right personalities within the team. This year feels like a healthy blend of youth and experience.
‘Lots of riders contacted us over the winter months, particularly with regards to riding one of our Patons, but Joe impressed everyone at the Manx Grand Prix last year and I’m sure he’ll have a strong maiden TT campaign.
‘I think David will surprise a few people as, although it’s his first time in the class, his results on the big bikes speak for themselves.
‘We know there’s more to come from Francesco, and James will enjoy riding the new Honda in the two Supersport races, while Masayuki-san epitomises the spirt of the TT.
‘We’ve established a good team this year with the five riders at various stages of their TT career and we’re looking forward to supporting them all.
‘They’ll all receive the advice and support necessary to achieve their individual ambitions, and it promises to be another busy and exciting season.’