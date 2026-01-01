Today (Thursday, January 1) in Douglas is set for a mix of patchy rain and occasional sleet early on. Conditions may turn wintry by nightfall, with brief snow flurries appearing. Temperatures near 3°C this morning, reaching about 5°C later. The local weather forecast highlights unsettled skies throughout the day.
Tomorrow should start with snow showers before turning clearer midday. Chillier moments keep the day crisp, but a few sunny spells could brighten the afternoon. Temperatures hover about 2°C in early hours and near 3°C by lunchtime. These local weather conditions bring a calmer outlook compared to earlier storms.
Saturday promises brighter skies and minimal chance of rain. Mostly clear conditions are expected, leaving much of the day dry. Temperatures near 2°C at dawn, climbing to roughly 5°C by late afternoon. The weather forecast suggests a pleasant atmosphere, although cooler air keeps jackets within reach.
Sunday brings moderate rainfall, especially later in the day, resulting in damp conditions. Some light showers linger through evening, with occasional bursts of heavier rain. Temperatures approximately 3°C early on, rising to near 8°C. This local weather pattern signals a wet conclusion to the weekend.
Monday looks set to continue with patchy rain throughout the afternoon, though occasional sunshine may appear. Temperatures hover about 3°C around sunrise and reach near 6°C by mid-afternoon. Conditions remain changeable, with intervals of cloud and drizzle interspersed with clearer moments. A few scattered patches of drizzle might emerge after dusk, reinforcing the restless pattern. Local weather stays unsettled yet cool.
This article was automatically generated
