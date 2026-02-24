Today in Douglas looks mostly cloudy with light rain at times and temperatures near 10°C, accompanied by occasional gusty winds. A brief spell of dry weather might pop up later, but showers remain likely across the day.
Tomorrow brings another damp day, with patchy rainfall rolling through and temperatures about 9°C. Intermittent drizzle could appear, but the sky may brighten briefly in the afternoon. Light breezes persist, though they shouldn’t cause much disruption.
Thursday, February 26 should remain overcast, featuring light rain and temperatures roughly 9°C. Winds might pick up sporadically, but any stronger gusts look short-lived. Spots of dryness may occur, yet grey skies seem set to dominate.
Friday continues the unsettled trend, offering moderate downpours now and then, with peaks near 8°C. Heavier showers could pass swiftly, though thick clouds may limit sunshine. Gusts remain noticeable, but conditions are unlikely to intensify significantly.
Conditions through this weekend look changeable, starting Saturday with persistent drizzle and highs about 9°C. Occasional breaks in the rain are possible, but fresh spells of moisture may roll in later. Stronger winds might develop overnight, yet improvements could follow soon after.
Beyond Saturday, conditions are likely to remain mixed, with near 9°C highs and frequent patches of rain on the horizon. Cloudy skies may persist, but occasional lighter moments could break through if any high-pressure system manages to edge closer. Early indications suggest no significant temperature swings right now. Rain often remains probable further into next week, though complete dryness isn’t entirely ruled out.
This article was automatically generated
