Today, Monday, February 23 in Douglas sees patchy rain and light drizzle moving through the area, with damp conditions likely throughout most of the day. With breezy winds and greying clouds overhead, the weather forecast suggests occasional breaks in the drizzle. Temperatures near 9°C keep things mild but dreary overall.
Tomorrow is likely to remain mostly cloudy with only a few short spells of dryness. Patchy rain may pop up again, accompanied by moderate winds. Temperatures about 10°C present slightly milder weather conditions across the region. Occasional light showers could develop in the late afternoon, maintaining a damp atmosphere too.
Wednesday’s weather update indicates patchy rain lingering, though lighter drizzle might appear by midday. Overcast skies are expected, preventing extensive sunshine. Conditions remain changeable, with temperatures near 9°C keeping the forecast relatively mild. Evening hours could bring brief dry intervals, but clouds stay prevalent, sustaining an unsettled outlook overall again.
Thursday continues the trend of unsettled weather, featuring occasional rain and persistent grey skies. Moderate breezes might stir conditions, but a few fleeting breaks in cloud cover are possible. Temperatures about 9°C make things fairly comfortable, despite drizzle popping up intermittently. The forecast suggests minimal sunshine as clouds dominate overhead.
Friday sees cooler conditions emerging, with patchy rain likely on and off. Early brightness may appear, yet skies should turn cloudy again later. Temperatures near 7°C keep the day chilly, though rainfall might remain less intense than earlier in the week. This forecast suggests sporadic showers and overcast spells continuing.
