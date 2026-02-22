Today, Sunday, February 22, in Douglas unfolds with patchy rain and occasional drizzle right into the afternoon, ensuring mostly grey skies overhead. Temperatures hover about 9°C, maintaining a mild feel despite the damp conditions. Breezy spells may add some extra bite, yet no significant breaks in cloud are expected throughout.
Tomorrow promises moderate rain on and off, with brief heavier bursts rather likely now and then. Temperatures sit near 9°C, preserving a mild atmosphere. Showers could linger well into the evening, while winds remain steady. Cloud cover appears consistent, making any clear patches a rare sight throughout the day overall.
The following day sees overcast skies dominating, with temperatures hovering about 9°C or 10°C. Rain seems unlikely, granting a break from persistent drizzles. Winds should be gentler, easing the blustery feel from earlier. Although sunshine remains elusive, calmer conditions may provide a small window of relief from showers throughout Tuesday.
Midweek brings moderate rain back into play, with temperatures near 9°C. Showers could persist for much of the day, occasionally letting up before returning. Winds might strengthen slightly, maintaining a brisk setting outside. Cloud cover appears thick, making it tough to spot any lasting bright spells very often through Wednesday.
Late in the week, patchy rain looks probable again, pairing with temperatures about 9°C. Periods of drizzle might alternate with calmer interludes, though breezy moments remain a possibility. Breaks in cloud could still be limited, preventing sustained sunshine. That said, more settled weather may yet develop heading into the weekend.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.