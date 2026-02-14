Today is Saturday, February 14 with patchy rain likely and snow flurries popping up after midnight. In Douglas, heavier bursts are possible by evening, creating wintry conditions. Temperatures near 3°C keep the day chilly, while breezy spells bring a raw feel to the air. Skies remain mostly cloudy.
Tomorrow features moderate rain, turning to sleet mid-morning. Periods of heavier downpours persist into late afternoon, with temperatures about 5°C keeping things damp. Breezes stay brisk, so expect passing showers through the evening. Cloud cover remains thick, though brief breaks might reveal the sky for a short time.
The next day sees unsettled weather with patchy rain and instances of heavy snow. Temperatures near 4°C make for a chilly afternoon, and gusty winds add to the raw conditions. Occasional breaks offer some drier spells, but passing clouds keep the atmosphere changeable from morning to night.
Another day begins brighter with a mix of clear intervals and overcast skies. Occasional snow flurries appear in some areas, but conditions soon settle. Temperatures about 2°C maintain a crisp feel, while calmer winds provide brief respite. Late afternoon brings thicker cloud cover, though widespread rainfall stays at bay.
Midweek remains overcast with only occasional glimpses of sun. Temperatures near 2°C ensure chilly conditions continue, and breezes may intensify, especially after sunset. Despite the cooler air, rainfall stays minimal, offering a drier forecast overall. Evening hours become cooler, but skies hold steady without major storms or significant snowfall. Winds may become more persistent near dusk, bringing chill.
This article was automatically generated
