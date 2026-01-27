Today, Tuesday, January 27, in Douglas sees heavy rain sweeping through, with intense downpours and periods of blizzard. Temperatures about 5°C pair with gusty winds. Some snow may fall later, though conditions may shift after sundown. Expect occasional bursts of swirling wind that could turn snowfall heavier before easing overnight.
Tomorrow offers lighter conditions but stays damp with patchy rain on and off. Temperatures close to 4°C keep it chilly, and fleeting clear spells might appear. Watch for brisk breezes, though heavier downpours seem less likely. Occasional clouds might linger, creating a grey afternoon before calmer skies emerge later on.
Thursday looks breezy, with temperatures about 4°C and a chance of snow shaping up in the morning. Brief spells of rain may mix with sleet, causing periodic bursts of wintry weather. Overcast skies could dominate the afternoon, but lighter winds might blow through by evening, offering a slight respite soon.
Friday is set for moderate rain and occasional snow, with temperatures near 4°C. Stormy gusts could whip up flurries, creating heavier moments of downpour. Conditions remain unsettled as clouds gather, although slight breaks might interrupt. Later in the day, further showers are expected, maintaining a blustery edge into the night.
This weekend brings patchy rain and occasional light showers, with temperatures about 6°C. Early mist could drift around dawn, then give way to overcast skies. Some drizzle might persist, but intense storms appear less likely. Blowing wind may continue in bursts, though calmer intervals could develop as the evening progresses.
This article was automatically generated
