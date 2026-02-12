Today, Thursday, February 12 in Douglas, offers moderate rain early on, followed by periods of heavy snow that might appear. Clouds remain dominant, with temperatures near 3°C at the highest. Conditions could stay damp and chilly, but occasional lighter spells might break through. Expect gusty winds throughout, opening wintery scenes.
Tomorrow continues with moderate rain and occasional snow showers in some spots. Skies look mostly overcast, and temperatures hover about 2°C. Winds could pick up, bringing a brisk feel to the air. Some clearer intervals may emerge later, though wet conditions remain a key feature of the overall daily forecast.
This weekend brings mostly calm weather conditions on Saturday, when partly cloudy skies and occasional sunshine are likely. Temperatures reach about 3°C, keeping things relatively mild for this season. Some cloud cover could linger, but rain risk stays minimal. Gentle breezes should accompany the day, adding a refreshing touch throughout.
Sunday maintains a moderate rain theme, with occasional sleet during cooler intervals. Temperatures hover near 6°C at midday, bringing a milder feel. Clouds remain prominent, but brief patches of partial brightness might occur. Stronger gusts could show up later, enhancing this changeable weather forecast and staying wet through the day.
Early next week sees patchy rain lingering on Monday, with skies often cloudy. Temperatures rise near 5°C, maintaining slightly warmer air. Some light snow may mix in during colder hours, though rain remains more dominant. Winds stay moderate, ensuring a breezy pattern that closes out this extended daily weather forecast.
This article was automatically generated
