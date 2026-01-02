Today, Friday, January 2, in Douglas features patchy rain early on, with occasional snow flurries expected overnight. Temperatures near 3°C might keep things brisk, though some sunnier spells could appear. Conditions look breezy, so plenty of cloud cover is likely. Clearer skies might develop later, improving the overall weather outlook.
Tomorrow appears similar, with patchy rain likely at intervals. Temperatures about 4°C should keep any snow at bay, though fleeting icy spots cannot be ruled out. Sunny periods might break through by midday, bringing brighter skies. Winds remain moderate, maintaining a cool but not overly frigid day. Lingering clouds persist.
This weekend may see Sunday starting cloudy, then shifting to mixed showers. Temperatures near 6°C keep conditions milder than previous days, though some light snow might still make brief appearances. Intervals of sunshine remain possible, but passing rain could arrive by afternoon at times. Overall, an unsettled pattern looks likely.
On Monday, fluctuating showers continue, but clearer spells may emerge by midday. Temperatures about 6°C keep things relatively mild, with any snow retreating to higher ground. Early drizzle might linger, yet sunshine could brighten the afternoon. Winds stay fairly gentle, contributing to a slightly calmer, though still damp, weather scenario.
On Tuesday, conditions remain unsettled with bursts of rain and occasional sleet. Temperatures near 7°C bring a mild feel, though blustery gusts could persist into the evening. Cloud cover is forecast to dominate, limiting sunshine. Overnight, clearer intervals might develop briefly, but further showers and drizzle look probable later on.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.