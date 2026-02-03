Today, Tuesday, February 3, in Douglas promises a windy mix of patchy rain and frequent snow flurries, with temperatures near 3°C. Gusty conditions may push through at times, and occasional clouds might linger. It stays chilly throughout the day as winds pick up momentum. Light snow could occur briefly.
Tomorrow brings more unsettled skies, featuring scattered light rain and pockets of snow. Temperatures stay about 4°C, keeping it brisk. Intervals of cloud may thicken, reducing brightness. Occasional calmer spells should appear later, offering a brief reprieve from the gustier conditions. Frosty patches could still develop overnight.
Thursday remains breezy with possible bursts of rain here and there, accompanied by a slight chance of snow showers. Temperatures hover near 4°C, continuing this cool trend. Clouds persist for much of the day, although a few breaks might grant glimpses of sunshine. Evening lows may feel even colder.
Friday feels colder, with moderate rainfall possible and temperatures near 2°C. Occasional heavier downpours might develop, accompanied by brisk gusts that reinforce the chill. Cloud cover will dominate, though the odd clearer spell cannot be ruled out. Expect a raw ambiance, as the wind factor intensifies the coolness. Some snow flurries may linger.
This weekend sees a gradual rise, with Saturday predicted about 6°C and lingering rain. Mild spells could make it feel slightly more comfortable, though drizzle is possible later. Winds appear less forceful, giving the day a steadier rhythm. Cloudy stretches remain likely, yet brighter intervals may still emerge. Sunday looks calmer overall.
